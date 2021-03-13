Track & Field: Indians a distant third in Dogwood Relays team standings

PALESTINE — Jacksonville finished in third place in the team standings of the annual Dogwood Relays (varsity boys division) on Thursday in Palestine.
The Indians amassed 81.5 points to finish in front of Athens (78), Madisonville (74.5) and Henderson (38).
Corsicana nipped Palestine, 147-145, to win first place.
Dogwood Relays (Varsity Boys) Division-Jacksonville top five finishers
Triple Jump- 4. Isaiah Mallard, 38'-1.5”
Discus- 5. Brantley Bauer, 88'-5”
3200M Run- 3. Marco Hernandez, 10:45.21; 5. Angel Luna, 11:20.09
4X100M Relay- 4. Jacksonville, 44.52
800M Run- 3. Hernandez, 2:07.26
100M Dash- T5. Cameron Robinson, 12.06
4X200M Relay- 2. Jacksonville, 1:34.38
300M Hurdles- 2. Patrick Clater, 44.02
200M Run- 4. Robinson, 24.37
1600M Run- 2. Jacinto Flores, 4:51.75; 4. Luna, 5:09.40
4X400M Relay- 3. Jacksonville, 3:45.24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.