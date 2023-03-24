Track & Field: Jacksonville boys take first place at Tatum Invitational

TATUM - Jacksonville High School won first place in the varsity boys division of the Tatum Invitational on Thursday evening.
The Indians, who are coached by Brad Gandy, tallied 168 points, while Tatum finished as the runner-up with 120 points.
Next was Daingerfield (115), followed by Nacogdoches (96), Henderson (52) and Union Grove (0).
Senior Devin McCuin won first place in three events: the 100 meters, 200 meters and in long jump.
He also was a member of the Indians' 4X100 meter relay squad that came in third place.
In the varsity girls division, Jacksonville chalked up 122 points to claim the runner-up spot in the team standings behind Nacogdoches (181).
Tatum came in third place with 83 points followed by Daingerfield (78), Henderson (73) and Union Grove (54).
Jazmyne White had a big day for the Maidens. She won first place in the 100 meters, long jump, triple jump and as a member of the 4X200 meter relay team.
Head coach Sharae Schmitt's ladies won gold in a total of six events.
Varsity Boys Division (JHS top five finishers)
3200 Meters- 1. Angel Luna, 11:28.
4X100 Meters- 3. JHS (Devin McCuin, Nehemiah Boyd, Cash Bearden, Jwaylon Kennedy), 43.28
800 Meter Run- 2. Anthony Morales, 2:22.78; 4. Jonathan Lambert, 2:28.71
100 Meter Hurdles- 2. Kendrick Grant, 18.19; 4. Trevor Arrington, 19.63
100 Meter Dash- 1. McCuin, 10.75
4X200 Meter Relay- 2. JHS (Boyd, Canaan Dennis, Brendon Richards, Kennedy), 1:33.26
4oo Meter Dash- 5. Nidhal Alsayyid, 56.84
300 Meter Hurdles- 3. Grant, 44.53; 5. Arrington, 46.65
200 Meter Dash- 1. McCuin, 21.60; 3. Kennedy, 23.28; Dennis, 24.03
1600 Meter Run- 2. Luna, 4:54; 3. Morales, 5:43
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. JHS (Didier Mares, Richards, Bearden, Alsayyid), 3:41.87
Long Jump- 1. McCuin, 21'-8"
Shot Put- 3. Dre Diles, 47'-1", 4. Davarion Boyd, 46'-1"
Discus- 3. Diles, 118'-3.5";5. D. Boyd, 110'-4"
Triple Jump- 5. Bearden, 38'-1.5"
Pole Vault- 1. Trent Powell, 10'-0"
Varsity Girls Division (JHS top five finishers)
3200 Meter Run- 2. Emily Martinez, 13:00
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. JHS (Jazmyne White, Sa'Kirya Anderson, Trunijah Butler, KayLee Boyd), 49.90
100 Meter Dash- 1. White, 12.30
4X200 Meter Relay- 1. JHS (Anderson, Tia Fuller, Butler, White), 1:46.72
400 Meter Dash- 1. Lanajah Ticey, 1:02.7
200 Meter Dash- 2. Fuller, 26.70; 3. Anderson, 27.21
1600 Meter Run- 1. Martinez, 5:54
Long Jump- 1. White, 18'-1.25"
Shot Put- 5. Alyssa Justice, 29'-10.5"
Triple Jump- 1. White, 37'-10.25"
High Jump- 3. Fuller, 4'-10"
Pole Vault- 2. Laci Floyd, 7'-0"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.