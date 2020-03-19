Track & Field: Jaguars finish in 3rd place in first-ever meet

MAGNOLIA, ARK. — Competing in its first meet ever, the Jacksonville College men's track and field team finished in third place in the team standings at the (Southern Arkansas University) Mulerider Relays, held Feb. 29 in Magnolia, Ark.
JC, coached by Kirby Shepherd, will be fielding a full men's and women's team beginning this fall.
Shepherd took several members of the school's cross country squad to the meet to gain experience and to better prepare them for next season.
Other colleges and universities that competed against the Jaguars were the host Muleriders, Central Baptist College, Ranger College, University of the Ozarks and University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain.
Jose Garza finished second in the 400M Dash, posting a time of 53.51.
Cody McKnight of Central Baptist won the race in a time of 49.13.
Isaiah Garzon came in fourth place in the 800 Meter Run, stopping the time piece on 2:10.19.
Garza came in sixth place in the event, running a 2:15.88.
In the 1,500 Meter Runs JC's Lorenzo Antonio Chavez's 4:18.34 was fast enough to put him in fourth place.
