BULLARD – Jacksonville High School will be well represented at the Class 4A, Region II Championships, which are set to take place at Bullard High School late next week.
The Maidens, who are coached by Sharae Schmitt, finished third in the team standings at the District 17-18 4A Area Meet, garnering 79 points.
The Area championships were held at Bullard’s Panther Stadium on Wednesday.
Hudson (102) and Palestine (82) were the top-two schools.
Senior Jazmyne White came away with one gold medal, three silver medals and a bronze.
Jacksonville recorded two first place finishes. Freshman Tia Fuller won the gold in the 200 Meter Dash (26.589) and the Maiden 4X200 Meter Relay team (KayLee Boyd, Sa’Kiya Anderson, Trunijah Butler, White) finished in a time of 1:46.567 to win first place.
Devin McCuin, a senior, paced the Indians’ effort by coming in second place in the 100 Meter Dash (11.065) and in Long Jump (20’-6”).
Jacksonville came in eighth in the team standings, ending the day with 36 points.
Gilmer (105), Kilgore (98) and Palestine (91) were the top finishing schools.
Maidens-Top four finishers at Area meet (regional qualifiers)
100 Meter Dash- 2. Jazymne White, 13.082
200 Meter Dash- 1. Tia Fuller, 26.589
400 Meter Dash- 3. LaNiajah Ticey, 1:00.590
1600 Meter Run- 4. Emily Martinez, 5:42.133
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. JHS (KayLee Boyd, Sa’Kiya Anderson, Trunijah Butler, White), 50.096
4X200 Meter Relay- 1. JHS (Anderson, Butler, Fuller, White), 1:46.567
Long Jump- 2. White, 17’-1.5”
Triple Jump- 2. White, 36’-6.5”
Indians-Top four finishers at Area meet (regional qualifiers)
100 Meter Dash- 2. Devin McCuin, 11.065
3200 Meter Run- 3. Angel Luna, 10:29.983
Long Jump- 2. McCuin, 20’-6”
Shot Put- 4. Davarian Boyd, 47’-6”
