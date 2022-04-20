Track & Field: JHS qualifies 3 for regionals in early stages of area meet

WHITEHOUSE — Jazmyne White, Aiden Gay and Emily Martinez, all from Jacksonville High School, punched tickets to the upcoming regional track and field championships, by finishing in either first or second place in their respective events at the morning session of the District 15/16 5A A Area Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.
The event is being hosted by Whitehouse High School.
White came in first place in Triple Jump, with a winning mark of 36'-10.75”. She out did the runner up, T'Asia McGee from Longview High, who landed a jump of 36'-2.75”.
Also winning a gold medal for Jacksonville was Aiden Gay, who had the best throw in boys Shot Put.
Gay's throw covered 51'-10.75”.
James Williams from Nacogdoches finished in second place with a hurl of 49'-10”.
In the girls 3,200 Meter Run, Emily Martinez from Jacksonville came in second place, finishing in 12:11.
The race champion, Kylea Hatfield, represented Hallsville. She crossed the finish line in 12:09.
Finals in running events are slated to get under way at 4:15 p.m.
The UIL: Class 5A, Region II Track and Field Championships will be contested on April 29-30 at University Texas Arlington's Maverick Stadium.
