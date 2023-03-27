Track & Field: Lady Eagles win championship at Huntington Invitational

HUNTINGTON - Rusk finished 27 points in front of Woodville to win first place in the team standings of the Huntington Red Devil Invitational (varsity girls division) on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles accumulated 131 points to Woodville's 104.
Huntington (101) and Crockett (101) finished in third and fourth place, respectively.
Eight schools participated in the meet.
In the varsity boys division Rusk came in fourth place with 105 points.
Diboll took top honors in the team standings, scoring 154 points. Next was Woodville (118), followed by Corrigan-Camden (116).
Varsity girls - Rusk top six finishers
100 Meter Dash- 3. Aubrianna Mandrell, 12.46
200 Meter Dash- 6. DaMaya Hart, 27.83
400 meter Dash- 1. Kay Tatum, 1:05.28; 5. Riley Collins, 1:10.44
1600 Meter Run- 5. Mayra Jones, 6:56.19
3200 Meter Run- 6. Chassidy Lusk, 17:15.00
100 Meter Hurdles- 1. Lizzy Kimbrell, 17.50
300 Meter Hurdles- 1. Kimbrell, 50.47; 6. Lexie Vargas, 59.01
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. Rusk (Tatum, Hart, Mandrell, Kyeisha Clater), 55.53
4X200 Meter Relay- 2. Rusk (Kelsey Woodard, Vanessa Hunt, Hart, Mandrell), 1:56.50
4X400 Meter Relay- 2. Rusk (Collins, Tatum, Hunt, Kimbrell), 4:34.82.
Long Jump- 2. Collins, 14'-8.5"
Shot Put- 5. Claire Tipton, 30'-5"
Discus- 4. JaNaya Hart, 31'-7.25"; 3. Tatum, 30'-7.25"
High Jump- 1. Hart, 4'-10:; 4. Mandrell, 4'-10"
Varsity boys - Rusk top six finishers
200 Meter Dash- 1. Bricion Griffin, 22.23; 3. Amarion Tilley, 22.52
400 Meter Dash- 6. Adrian Tumblin, 56.94
800 Meter Run- 1. Tumblin, 2:21.26; 4. Xavier Torres, 2:17.16
300 Meter Hurdles- 1. Jeron Cook, 48.18
4X100 Meter Relay- 1. Rusk (Barnett, Jackson Crysup, Tilley, Griffin), 42.82
4X200 Meter Relay- 1. Rusk (Barnett, Crysup, Tilley, Griffin), 1:30.27
4X400 Meter Relay- 4. Rusk (Juhan Carreon, Preston Griffin, Luke Reneau, Tamblin), 3:46.63
Long Jump- 4. Barnett, 19'09.5"; 5. Tilley, 19'-5"
Shot Put- 5. Cameron Sadler, 40'-5"
Discus- 3. Sadler, 120'-5"; 6. Davis Kennedy, 101'-6.5"
Triple Jump- 1. Tilley, 41'-1"
Pole Vault- 1. Tarren Hicks, 9'-6"
