Eight student-athletes from Troup High School punched a ticket to the upcoming Class 3A, Region II Track and Field Championships after finishing in the top four at the District 15-16-3A Area Championships, which were hosted by Union Grove High School on Wednesday.
The Tigers' Trae Davis qualified for regionals in five events, which was highlighted by his first place effort in Long Jump. Davis landed a leap of 23'-1.35".
Regionals will be held at Whitehouse Wildcat Stadium on April 28-29.
Troup top four finishers at Area meet (regional qualifiers)
Boys
200 Meter Dash- 3. Trae Davis, 21.83
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. THS (Caden Claburn, Bryce Wallum, Davis, Kevin Pierce), 43.55
4X200 Meter Relay-2. THS (Conner Boyd, Claburn, Wallum, Davis), 1:30.67
Long Jump- 1. Davis, 23'-1.25"
Triple Jump- 2. Davis, 42'-5"
Girls
Shot Put- 4. Reagan Shoffner, 32'-1"
Triple Jump- 2. Emory Cover, 33'-7.75"
Pole Vault- 2. Bailey Gibson, 9'-6"; 4. Kambry Nelson, 9'00"
