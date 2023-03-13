Trae Davis wins 3 gold medals for Troup at West Rusk Relays

NEW LONDON - Trae Davis had a day to remember on Thursday when he won first place in three events at the West Rusk Relays.
Davis won the gold in the 200 Meter Dash by posting a final time of 22.28 over the Bill Bradshaw Stadium track.
Davis also was the best of the best in Long Jump (1-90) and in Triple Jump (1.2-07.08).
VARSITY BOYS
Top 5 Troup finishers
100 Meter Dash- 1. Caden Claburn, 11.25
200 meter Dash- 1. Trae Davis, 22.28
300 Meter Hurdles- 4. Conner Boyd, 46.46
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. Troup (43.69)
4X200 Meter Relay- 3. Troup (1:33.54)
Long Jump- 1. Davis, 1-9.00
Triple Jump- 1. Davis, 1.3-07.00
Pole Vault- 5. Emmanuel Montes, 9'-0"
Discus- 5. Christopher Calley, 8'-02"
VARSITY GIRLS
Troup top 5 finishers
800 Meter Run- 2. Kambry Nelson, 2:46.49
3200 Meter Run- 2. Maddie Howell, 14:59.01
4X200 Meter Relay- 4. Troup, 1:54.77
4X400 Meter Relay- 4. Troup (4:38.62)
Triple Jump- 1. Emory Cover, 2-10.00; Aubrie Hinkle, 2-8.00
Pole Vault- 1. Bailey Gibson, 8'-0"; 2. Nelson, 7'-0"
Discus- 5. Hannah Cerley, 6'-05"
Shot Put- 2. Reagan Shoffner, 2-06.50
