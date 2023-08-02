Training camp shows excellent rapport between Rusk players and coaches

RUSK – No two high school football training camps are ever the same.
A visit to Rusk High School football practice on Wednesday morning showed an upbeat atmosphere among the student-athletes as well as the Eagle coaching staff. Music that the players appreciated played through the sound system in the background, probably to keep the kids’ minds off of the fact that it was hot and a bit humid on the artificial turf of Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium and that they are doing an incredible amount of work as they prepare themselves for the new season, which will get under way on August 25 when Rusk hosts Fairfield.
It was obvious that the Eagles relate well to their coaches and vice versa; more so than other teams. There were plenty of praises handed out to note good performance, and words of correction and encouragement when needed as well.
The bottom line; the atmosphere seemed just about as good as one would expect to find at a high school football camp.
Rusk head football coach Thomas Sitton has been around the proverbial football block a few times and has a state championship ring as a reward for piloting the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a state title in 2011. One can bet that Sitton knows how to motivate his young men in order to attain maximum performance.
After all, isn’t that the primary goal of fall camp?
NOTE: The Eagles have two scrimmages schedule, prior to opening the regular season. At 7 p.m. on August 11, Rusk will scrimmage Brook Hill at Herrington Stadium in Bullard. Longview Spring Hill will trek to Rusk for the final dress rehearsal, which is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on August 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.