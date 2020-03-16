Traylor, Moreyra lead JHS girls to PK win over Hallsville

Jacksonville High School's last locally-played sports contest before the coronavirus shutdown turned out to be a barn burner.
Seniors Kelsy Traylor and Amy Moreyra joined forces deep in the penalty kick phase of Friday evening's District 16-5A match against Hallsville to give the Fightin' Maidens a 3-2 win on penalty kicks — the match ended in a scoreless tie at the end of regulation.
Jacksonville (13-7-3, 7-3-2) picked up two points for the bonus round win, while the Ladycats (9-7-4, 5-5-2) received one point. The Fightin' Maidens came into the match four points in front of Hallsville in the district standings.
“I was pleased at the way we played, especially in the second half,” Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said. “I thought that we were more aggressive in the second half.”
With the score tied, 2-2, after five rounds of penalty kicks, Jacksonville made its move when Moreyra powered the ball between the Hallsville goal keeper and the near post to start the sixth round.
Traylor, the Jacksonville keeper and LeTourneau University signee, then made a superb two hand block-save on the ensuing Hallsville kick to give Jacksonville the win.
Taylor Gutierrez and Michelle Medellin also connected on penalty kicks for the Maidens.
Jacksonville's best chance to score in regulation came with 5:35 to go when Medellin missed, wide left, on a chip in try from close range.
Hallsville came back and fired off a tough shot that required a diving save by Traylor, with 1:06 left in the second half, which held the Ladycats in check.
“We missed a couple of opportunities (to score),” McCown said. “Kelsy (Traylor) did her job well and the team kept their composure and confidence in one another.”
Traylor collected 11 goalie saves in regulation, including eight in the first half.
Jacksonville outshot Hallsville 21-20 in the closely-contest match.
“At this point in the season every team knows the other very well; there are no secrets,” McCown said. “You just have to go out and do what you do best and try to stop the other team from doing what they like to do best.”
When the season resumes, Jacksonville will have regular season matches left against Whitehouse and Lufkin, the two clubs that are ahead of them in the standings at this point.
“Those will be two of our most important matches of the season, no question,” McCown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.