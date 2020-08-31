Trevor Padia takes Player of the Week honors

The Jacksonville Progress named Trevor Padia as its Player of the Weeks on Monday.
Padia, a junior quarterback at Troup High School, made his first varsity start on Friday night and helped his team come away with a 27-0 victory over Alto.
Padia mixed things up well, passing for 199 yards (8-13-1) and two touchdowns, and rushing for two scores. He tallied 91 yards on 14 carries.
He hurled touchdown passes of 46 and 54 yards and burst into the end zone on runs of 12 and 6 yards, respectively.
Padia accounted for 290 of Troup's 350 total yards in the game.
