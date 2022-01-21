Tribe Baseball gears up for new season

The Jacksonville Baseball Indians opened practice on Friday afternoon at Summers Norman Field on the Jacksonville High School campus.
Head coach Branson Washburn and lead assistant coach Matt Wilkins guided the workouts, which featured an array of drills that took place on the clear and chilly afternoon.
The Tribe will be looking to build off of an 11-win season in 2021 and will open the regular season on Monday, February 2, by visiting Brownsboro for a 7 p.m. game.
The Indians will scrimmage Palestine (Sat., Feb. 5, noon varsity start time) and Elkhart (Tue., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., varsity start time) at home this season.
Look for a complete Tribe Baseball Preview, featuring comments from Coach Washburn, in an upcoming edition of the Jacksonville Progress.
