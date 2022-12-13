Tribe Basketball ranked No. 15 in the state

With a record of 11-3, the Jacksonville Basketball Indians are ranked No. 15 in Texas in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll.
Jacksonville and Sulphur Springs (13-3) - ranked No. 8 - are the only East Texas teams that appeared in the top 20 this week.
Bullard (12-3), one of the Indians' district rivals, checked in at No. 22.
The three highest ranked teams in Class 4A are Dallas Carter (11-2), Faith Family (12-0) and Silsbee (5-11).
The Tribe's next game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and will be against Kilgore. That contest will be played at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
