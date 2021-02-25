Tribe diamond 9 battle until the end before losing 9-8

FRANKLIN — In their first game of the Palestine Tournament on Thursday, the Jacksonville Indian baseball team rallied from a large deficit to nearly garner a victory, but in the end Anderson-Shiro held on to win, 9-8.
The Tribe (1-1) trailed 6-0 after four innings and 9-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, which was the Indians' final at bat.
Jacksonville batters swung the bats well in the last frame and managed to send five runners across the plate.
The Indians outhit A-S, 11-9, in the game.
Dominik Hinojosa, Jaccari Hamlett, Carson Cleaver and Cameron Fuller had two hits apiece to lead Jacksonville.
Hamlett produced a double and racked up four RBI while Hinojosa doubled and knocked in one of the Indian runs.
Kasey Canady, R. Walker and Aldo Velez handled the pitching chores for the Indians.
