Tribe-ex Chris Carpenter scores on 97-yard KO return for UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - Former Jacksonville High School standout Chris Carpenter scored what turned out to be the go-ahead touchdown for the University of Texas San Antonio on Saturday afternoon and the Roadrunners went on to defeat Texas Southern, 52-24.
Carpenter returned a kick off 97-yards for the score, which took place at the 3:18 mark of the first quarter. The touchdown gave the Roadrunners a 14-7 lead at the time.
UTSA (2-2) will open Conference USA play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday by taking on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
