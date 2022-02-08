Tribe extinguish Hornets, 71-49

Jacksonville completed the series sweep over Huntsville by smothering the Hornets, 71-49, at John A. Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Indians had a trio of young men to end the night in double figures.
Karmelo Clayborne went off for 17 points, Jermaine Taylor tossed in 12 and Devin McCuin added 11.
The Indians (24-5, 7-1) will visit Lufkin on Friday.
Jacksonville trails the Panthers by one game in the race for first play in the district standings, with two regular season game left to be played. The Indians' only came at the hands of the No. 18-ranked Panthers.
Lufkin (30-3, 8-0) netted a 58-40 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
