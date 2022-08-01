The Jacksonville High School Fightin' Indian football team reported to the Fieldhouse about a half hour after the break of day Monday morning, which marked the start of fall training camp.
Monday was the first day that teams could begin their workouts, according to University Interscholastic League (UIL) rules.
The Tribe have a new chief this year in head coach Jason Holman, a former Indian, who was hired in the off season to replace Wayne Coleman, who retired.
Holman served as head football coach at Tatum High School the previous two seasons.
With a new coaching regime in place at Jacksonville, it truly does give the young men, “a fresh start” and a “new beginning”, as assistant coach Branson Washburn reminded a group of players at the start of practice.
The start of classes for Jacksonville High School students is still a couple weeks away, but for the Indians —“The Boys of Fall” as Kenny Chesney likes to say, and sing about — who were taking part in the first day of camp at the Tribe's Happy Valley training grounds on Monday, it probably felt like class had actually already begun.
Much time was spent Monday on teaching technique; the correct way to line up, to position one's feet properly, etc. — all the little things that often make a difference in a win or a loss on a Friday night.
In fact, Holman, who worked as defensive coordinator at Lufkin High School, one of the premier prep programs in East Texas, before taking over as the boss man at Tatum, spent quite a bit of time teaching technique to a group of the Tribe's younger defensive players.
Jacksonville will continue to work out in shorts and t-shirts this week, with contact not allowed until Saturday, as set forth by the UIL.
The Indians' first scrimmage will take place on Friday, Aug. 12 when Jacksonville visits Kaufman, a team that went 8-4 a year ago and was an Area finalist.
Jacksonville will scrimmage Bullard at the Historic Tomato Bowl the following week.
Scrimmage start times are to be announced.
The Tribe are allowed two scrimmages this year, having not gone through spring practice, with the drop from Class 5A to Class 4A.
The regular season opener is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, with Jacksonville scheduled to pay a visit to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats.
