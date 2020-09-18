Tribe football teams have successful scrimmages

Jacksonville High School went 4-0 on Thursday in scrimmage games, with three wins coming against Cleveland — those games were played at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin — and one against Lindale.
Highlighting the evening's activities was the Jacksonville varsity claiming a 13-7 decision over Cleveland.
In the junior varsity game, the Tribe scored eight touchdowns to Cleveland's one, and the freshmen amassed five touchdowns while shutting out Cleveland.
Another team of Jacksonville 9th graders scored two touchdowns while blanking Lindale at Eagle Stadium.
Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman was pleased at the way the practice games unfolded.
“It was a good night for our teams,” he said. “We saw a lot of good things, which is always encouraging as you are about to head into the regular season. There are also things we need to get better at.”
Coleman said that Cleveland's offense seemed to be pulled from the football archives and was hard to defense.
“They ran a single-wing formation with a spinning fullback,” he said. “That is not something you see very often, and they (Cleveland) controlled the clock on most of their drives.”
Coleman said the Indians moved the ball well, and that he was pleased with what he saw from the Tribe's three running back system, which features Brison Tatum, Dominik Hinojosa and Jayden Boyd.
“Probably the biggest takeaway is the fact that we ran the ball much better than we did at the same point last season, and that our defense is stopping the run much better than it was a year ago,” Coleman said.
Jacksonville, who came out of the scrimmage with no significant injuries, according to Coleman, will begin the regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 by hosting Crandall.
