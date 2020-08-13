Tribe have been quietly preparing for fall camp

The Jacksonville Indians have been taking advantage of the University Interscholastic League's decision to allow Class 6A and 5A schools, who do not begin their respective seasons until Sept. 25, workout sessions, that have been spread over the past two weeks.
Although players were only allowed to work out in shorts and t-shirts, the Tribe made good use of the time.
“We're glad the UIL gave us this opportunity,” Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman said. “This has been a good way for our kids to transition from the summer to (fall practice). The kids have had an opportunity to work with their position coaches on a number of things, and we want have to worry about these things when we open camp next week, We can spend time on other things.”
The Tribe varsity and junior varsity squads worked out together at the Happy Valley training grounds, while the freshman team practiced separately.
On Wednesday afternoon while defensive coordinator Kenny Canady was working on teaching the ball strip technique that Jacksonville uses, the skilled players were working on running their routes, with new offensive coordinator Josh Moore and offensive line coach Thad Black closely monitoring things.
With classes scheduled to start next week, Coleman said that the Indians are ready to slide into their after school practice routine.
“It will be nearly a month until our first game,” Coleman said. “I'll tell you one thing, these boys will be in shape; there's no question about that.”
The extra practice time should really benefit the Tribe offense, who are in the process of installing a few new layers this season under Moore.
Jacksonville will open the season at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 by hosting the Crandall Pirates out of District 8-5A-II.
Crandall is making the move up to Class 5A-II after going 10-3 last year as a member of Class 4A-I. The Pirates will return 13 started from last season.
Crandall wide receiver Sha'brun Brooker was the District Defensive Newcomer of the Year last year and defensive back Sammy Omosigho was the conference Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
