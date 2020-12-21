Tribe hoopsters bomb Bullard, 77-53

Less than 24 hours after garnering a win over Kilgore, Jacksonville made the short trip up to Bullard on Saturday and came home with a 77-53 decision over the Panthers.
Jacksonville (4-3) unleashed a balanced scoring attack against the 2-7 Panthers.
Four men ended the day in double figures for team Jacksonviulle.
Vito High led the way with 18 points, Karmelo Franklin had 16, Jermaine Taylor scored 12 and Devin McCuin rounded things out with 10 points.
The Indians outscored Bullard 22-10 in the second quarter to carry a 40-24 advantage into halftime and were never seriously challenged in the second half.
Bullard's top point producers were: Hayden Medley (16), Jeffery Brooks (12) and Owen Thompson (10).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.