The Jacksonville Indian basketball team will play inside the John Alexander Gymnasium for the first time this season at 5 p.m. on Friday when Bullard is scheduled to take on the Tribe.
Jacksonville is 0-3 this year.
In the Indians' most recent outing on Tuesday, Lufkin Hudson eked out a 58-57 win over the Indians.
Bullard is also in need of a win. After notching a victory over Frankston in its season opener, the Panthers (1-3) have lost three-straight.
On Tuesday Van topped the Panthers, 77-67.
Fans should note that the lower seating area behind the team benches and scorer's table will not be utilized going forward at Alexander Gymnasium. This is being done as a preventive measure to distance fans from players, coaches and officials, given the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases
