Tribe hoopsters to open Wagstaff run Monday night versus Spring-Legacy

TYLER — Jacksonville will still be competing in the The 67th Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College, but two of the Indians' three-original opponents have changed.
Jacksonville (14-3) will open up against Spring-Legacy School of Sports Science (5-7) at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
At 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Indians will face the red-hot Bullard Panthers (15-2).
On Wednesday, Jacksonville will play a familiar foe in Longview (10-8). That tilt will also tip-off at 6:45 p.m.
Jacksonville was originally scheduled to take on Lindale, Longview and Tyler High.
