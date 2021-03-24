Tribe JV Tennis: Girls doubles team standout at Kilgore tourney

Zoe Rogers and Dorelly Saldana teamed up to win the Girls Doubles consolation crown at the Kilgore Junior Varsity Tournament on Tuesday. Jacksonville's Gracie Webb and Mayte Otero came in third place in Girls Doubles.

KILGORE — Two of Jacksonville's girls doubles teams gave a good account in the Kilgore Junior Varsity Tournament on Tuesday.

Zoe Rogers and Dorelly Saldana went 2-1 for the tourney and defeated a team from Carthage, 8-4, to capture the consolation championship.

Jacksonville's Gracie Webb and Mayte Otero turned back Tyler Legacy, 8-6, in the third-place match.

Webb and Otero won three of the four matches that they played.

 

Kilgore Junior Varsity Tournament

Jacksonville results

Boys singles

 

Ty Killingsworth

1st round – lost to Bullard – 1-8

2nd round – defeated Gladewater – 8-3

3rd round – lost to Edgewood – 4-8

4th round – defeated Palestine – 8-6

 

Felipe Ortega

1st round – lost to Palestine – 4-8

2nd round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-2

3rd round – lost to Carthage – 7-9

 

Girls singles

 

Katlyn Cantu

1st round – lost to Center – 7-9

2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-4

3rd round – defeated Wills Point – 8-5

Cons. Final – lost to Lindale – 7-8

 

Diana Cornejo

1st round – lost to Bullard – 2-8

2nd round – lost to Henderson – 8-9

3rd round – lost to Carthage – 4-8

 

Itzeel Chaparro

1st round – lost to Wills Point – 5-8

2nd round – lost to Bullard – 2-8

3rd round – defeated Bullard – 8-5

4th round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-4

 

Rachel Dye

1st round – lost to Edgewood – 5-8

2nd round – lost to Bullard – 4-8

3rd round – defeated Gladewater – 8-5

 

Girls doubles

 

Camden Fontenot & Claudia Mireles

1st round – defeated Spring Hill 8-0

2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-3

Semis – lost to Trinity – 6-8

3rd place – lost to Longview – 4-8

 

Zoe Rogers & Dorelly Saldana – Consolation winner

1st round – Lost to Wills Point – 1-8

2nd round – defeated Trinity – 6-0

Cons. Final – defeated Carthage – 8-4

 

Gracie Webb & Mayte Otero – 3rd place

1st round - Defeated Gladewater -8-6

2nd round – defeated Edgewood – 8-6

Semis – lost to Wills Point – 7-9

3rd place – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6

 

Boys doubles

 

Westyn Hassell & Emmanuel Silva

1st round – defeated Pine Tree – 8-1

2nd round – lost to Wills Point – 6-8

3rd round – lost to Kilgore – 3-8

 

Ethan Mathis & Vedrel Ybarra

1st round – lost to Wills Point – 0-8

2nd round – lost to Lindale – 5-8

3rd round – defeated Lindale – 8-0

 

 

