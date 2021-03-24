Tribe JV Tennis: Girls doubles team standout at Kilgore tourney

KILGORE — Two of Jacksonville's girls doubles teams gave a good account in the Kilgore Junior Varsity Tournament on Tuesday.
Zoe Rogers and Dorelly Saldana went 2-1 for the tourney and defeated a team from Carthage, 8-4, to capture the consolation championship.
Jacksonville's Gracie Webb and Mayte Otero turned back Tyler Legacy, 8-6, in the third-place match.
Webb and Otero won three of the four matches that they played.
Kilgore Junior Varsity Tournament
Jacksonville results
Ty Killingsworth
1st round – lost to Bullard – 1-8
2nd round – defeated Gladewater – 8-3
3rd round – lost to Edgewood – 4-8
4th round – defeated Palestine – 8-6
Felipe Ortega
1st round – lost to Palestine – 4-8
2nd round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-2
3rd round – lost to Carthage – 7-9
Girls singles
Katlyn Cantu
1st round – lost to Center – 7-9
2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-4
3rd round – defeated Wills Point – 8-5
Cons. Final – lost to Lindale – 7-8
Diana Cornejo
1st round – lost to Bullard – 2-8
2nd round – lost to Henderson – 8-9
3rd round – lost to Carthage – 4-8
Itzeel Chaparro
1st round – lost to Wills Point – 5-8
2nd round – lost to Bullard – 2-8
3rd round – defeated Bullard – 8-5
4th round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-4
Rachel Dye
1st round – lost to Edgewood – 5-8
2nd round – lost to Bullard – 4-8
3rd round – defeated Gladewater – 8-5
Girls doubles
Camden Fontenot & Claudia Mireles
1st round – defeated Spring Hill 8-0
2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-3
Semis – lost to Trinity – 6-8
3rd place – lost to Longview – 4-8
Zoe Rogers & Dorelly Saldana – Consolation winner
1st round – Lost to Wills Point – 1-8
2nd round – defeated Trinity – 6-0
Cons. Final – defeated Carthage – 8-4
Gracie Webb & Mayte Otero – 3rd place
1st round - Defeated Gladewater -8-6
2nd round – defeated Edgewood – 8-6
Semis – lost to Wills Point – 7-9
3rd place – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6
Boys doubles
Westyn Hassell & Emmanuel Silva
1st round – defeated Pine Tree – 8-1
2nd round – lost to Wills Point – 6-8
3rd round – lost to Kilgore – 3-8
Ethan Mathis & Vedrel Ybarra
1st round – lost to Wills Point – 0-8
2nd round – lost to Lindale – 5-8
3rd round – defeated Lindale – 8-0
