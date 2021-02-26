Tribe JV tennis team plays well in Longview

LONGVIEW — Westyn Hassell and Emmanuel Silva of Jacksonville finished in second place in Boy's “B” Doubles on Wednesday at the Longview High School Junior Varsity Tournament.
The duo logged victories over teams from Longview (8-6) and Hallsville (8-4), before losing to a Hallsville squad, 5-8, in the finals.
Three doubles teams from Jacksonville won consolation championships in their respective brackets.
Camden Fontenot and Claudia Mireles topped pairs from Pine tree (8-2), Wills Point (8-3) and Trinity (8-4) to win the consolation crown in Girl's “A” Doubles.
Mayte Otero and Gracie Webb captured the consolation tile in Girl's “B” Doubles, notching wins over teams from Brook Hill (8-5), Wills Point (6-2) and Tyler Legacy (6-1).
In Boy's “A” Doubles the Tribe's Wes Royon and Connor Panuco went 2-1 to take the back-bracket championship.
Abby Fagg and Ty Killingsworth joined forces in Mixed “A” Doubles to come in fourth place. Fagg and Killingsworth won three of their five matches.
Longview JV Tournament 2/24/21
J’ville results
Girls “A” Doubles
Camden Fontenot & Claudia Mireles – Consolation winners
1st round – lost to Longview – 6-8
2nd round – defeated Pine Tree – 8-2
3rd round – defeated Wills Point – 8-3
Cons. Final – defeated Trinity – 8-4
Girls “B” Doubles
Mayte Otero & Gracie Webb – Consolation winners
1st round – lost to Longview – 7-9
2nd round – defeated Brook Hill – 8-5
3rd round – defeated Wills Point – 6-2
Cons. Final – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-1
Katelyn Cantu & Itzeel Chaparro
1st round – defeated Wills Point – 8-4
2nd round – defeated Gilmer – 9-8
3rd round – lost to Spring Hill – 8-9
Boys “A” Doubles
Wes Royon & Connor Panuco – Consolation winners
1st round – lost to Christian Heritage – 0-8
2nd round - Bye
3rd round – defeated Brook Hill – 8-5
Cons. Final – defeated Spring Hill – 8-3
Boys “B” Doubles
Westyn Hassell & Emmanuel Silva – 2nd place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 8-6
Semis – defeated Hallsville – 8-4
Final – lost to Hallsville – 5-8
Girls “A” Singles
Dorelly Saldana
1st round – lost to Christian Heritage – 2-8
2nd round – lost to Wills Point – 3-8
Girls “B” Singles
Rachel Dye
1st round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 8-2
2nd round – lost to Lufkin – 4-8
Diana Cornejo
1st round – lost to Wills Point – 2-8
2nd round – lost to Elysian Fields – 0-8
Boys “A” Singles
Cornel Jordan
1st round – defeated Lindale – 8-5
2nd round – lost to Brook Hill – 3-8
Boys “B” Singles
Felipe Ortega
1st round – defeated Elysian Fields – 8-4
2nd round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 2-8
Vedrel Ybarra
1st round – defeated – Wills Point – 8-4
2nd round – defeated Lindale – 8-1
3rd round – lost to Lufkin – 2-8
Mixed “A” Doubles
Abby Fagg & Ty Killingsworth – 4th place
1st round – Gilmer – 8-4
2nd round – defeated Lindale – 8-6
3rd round – defeated Spring Hill – 8-3
Semis – lost to Tyler Legacy – 2-8
3rd place – lost to Longview – 3-8
Zoe Rogers & Brayden Murphy
1st round –lost to Wills Point – 1-8
2nd round – defeated Gilmer – default (injury)
3rd round – defeated Sabine – 8-1
4th round – lost to Lindale – 5-8
