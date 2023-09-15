LONGVIEW – Cross country teams from Jacksonville High School were a part of a tremendously talented field at the Pine Tree Coach Mike Darby High School Invitational Friday morning.
The Tribe and the Maidens both came in fourth place in their respective divisions, with both continuing to compete at the Class 6A-5A level.
The top finishing teams for the girls were 1. Tyler Legacy with 33 points, Tyler Grace Community (55), Texarkana Texas High (100), Jacksonville (124) and Pine Tree (135). Eight schools had teams entered.
Eustace (68) came in first place in the team standings in the boys segment, with Pine Tree (71), Texas High (73), Jacksonville (129) and Tyler Cumberland Academy (168) rounding out the top five. Fourteen teams did battle in the 5K run.
Emma Goetz of Grace Community was the first to finish in the varsity girls run. She was timed in 18:21.
Eustace’s Ryan Porte posted the fastest time in the varsity boys race by stopping the clock on 16:10.
Emily Martinez’ sixth-place finish led the Maidens to the wire. Martinez completed the course at Lear Park in a time of 20:54.
Others to factor into the team points total for the Maidens included: 28. Danniela Guerrero (22.51), 34. Diana Garcia (23:23), 40. Dalila Martinez (23:50) and 48. Elizabeth Nava (25:12)..
Arely Romero was 49th and Sophia Hernandez ended up in 50th place for Jacksonville.
In the varsity boys big school division, Sebastian Juarez of Jacksonville wound up in ninth place. He posted a time of 16:43.
Angel Luna came in 21st, with a finishing time of 17:26.
Other men to figure into the team points for Jacksonville included: 26. Juan Diego Salazar (17:43), 36. Cole Killinsworth (18:20) and 51. Jesus Servin (19:04).
Also running for the Tribe were Raul Ortiz (52nd), Nicolas Valdez (64th) and Oscar Arredando (78th).
On Friday, Sept. 22 Jacksonville will host the Indian Express Meet.
