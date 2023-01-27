Tribe open district by corralling Mustangs, 4-1, Juarez scores 2 goals

Jacksonville exploded for three second half goals in thrashing Madisonville, 4-1, in the District 16-4A opener on Friday night.
The match took place at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
Sebastian Juarez booted in the go-ahead goal – the contested was tied, 1-1, at halftime – at the 27:15 mark of the second half when the Madisonville goalkeeper came out to defend, which opened the door for Juarez to do the honors.
That would be all the scoring until Juarez collected his second goal of the evening with 4:55 left in the match when he chipped in a shot from close range.
Karol Cardenas put the cherry on the sundae for the Tribe (7-2-2, 1-0) by scoring from close range with 3:42 left in the affair.
The Tribe’s scoring output was even more impressive considering the fact that Madisonville (6-7-1, 0-1) came into the match allowing only .77 goals per match.
“I was a little bit surprised that we were able to score four goals against them,” Jacksonville head boy’s soccer coach, Rudy Jaramillo, said. “But, then again I thought we missed a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half.”
Jacksonville played a very aggressive brand of soccer, especially in the second half, which seemed to throw Madisonville out of its rhythm – the Mustangs were whistled for three yellow cards in the first 15:00 of the final half.
“At halftime we had to make some adjustments to try and break their back line,” Jaramillo said. “They play a lot of teams from the Houston area and the style of play is different down there. When we were able to force them from doing what they were used to doing, I think they got frustrated.”
Jaramillo said that Jacksonville didn’t have any film on Madisonville; therefore, they really didn’t know what to expect.
The Tribe scored the first goal of the night with 29:40 remaining in the opening half. Chris Cardenas got the rebound from his own penalty kick that ricocheted off the Mustang keeper, and blasted the ball into the net.
With 1:16 to go in the first half Madisonville tied the score when Jesus Alvarez drilled a penalty kick into top corner of the net.
The Tribe had 17 shots on goal compared to the Mustangs’ four.
Davy Smith came up with three saved to earn the win in goal for Jacksonville.
“Madisonville is a real good team,” Jaramillo said. “I expect they will be much tougher after they have made some adjustment and when we have to face them down at their place later this season.”
Jacksonville is scheduled to travel to Palestine to take on Westwood at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be no junior varsity match on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.