Tribe Soccer advances to Region II final by downing Gainesville 3-1

TYLER-On a cold and drizzly Good Friday afternoon at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler, the Jacksonville High School boy’s soccer team made history.
As a result of derailing Gainesville 3-1, the Tribe earned its first trip in school history to a regional soccer final.
Jacksonville (22-3-2) will take on its District 16-4A rival Palestine (29-1-1) at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Rose Stadium, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Georgetown next week.
Palestine edged Celina 1-0 in the day’s other semi-final contest.
The Tribe and the Wildcats split their regular season meetings, with each winning at home.
Jacksonville led 2-0 at halftime following a 39-yard direct kick by Chris Cardenas that came at the 14:22 mark and a Roberto Munoz goal from about 15 yards out, straight away, that took place with 10:44 left in the opening half.
The Leopards (18-5-2) cut the Tribe lead in half with 21:48 to go in the second half when Miguel Arriaga scored on a penalty kick.
Jacksonville’s final point came with 22 ticks showing on the clock and was courtesy of Armando Lara, who sent the ball into an empty net, taking advantage of the Leopard keeper coming out of the box.
“Frankly, I did not do a very good job of preparing us for Gainesville,” Jacksonville head boy’s soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said. “(Gainesville) was able to take advantage of some things.
“We continued to play hard for 40 minutes and that is what it took to win today.”
Jaramillo described the match as “chippy”, and that it was. Gainesville was whistled for 21 penalties/off sides and Jacksonville had 22 penalty calls.
In the second half there was 25 infractions whistled compared to 17 shots having been taken by both clubs combined.
Two Leopards received yellow cards, one was handed a red card with a little more than 14:00 left in the fray and one Jacksonville player was shown the yellow.
Davy Smith of Jacksonville was the winning keeper. He came up with eight saves in the match.
On the flip side, Leonardo Martinez was the losing keeper, despite coming up with six saves.
