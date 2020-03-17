Tribe Soccer bashes Bobcats, 3-1

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.