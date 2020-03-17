Tribe Soccer bashes Bobcats, 3-1

HALLSVILLE — Jacksonville traveled to Harrison County on Friday night and came home with a 3-1 win over Hallsville.
The Tribe completed the series sweep over the Bobcats. Jacksonville downed Hallsville 5-0 when the two clubs faced off at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Feb. 14.
The Tribe (18-5-1, 10-2) are scheduled to host Whitehouse and visit Lufkin in their remaining two regular season matches.
Jacksonville remains in second place in the District 16-5A standings, trailing John Tyler.
