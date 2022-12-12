Tribe Soccer blows out Hallsville, 9-0, in scrimmage

Jacksonville pelted Hallsville, 9-0, on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl, in what was the Tribe's first scrimmage of the new season.
Three Jacksonville players scored multiple goals, with Karol Cardenas leading the way with a hat trick.
Chris Cardenas and Armando Lara knocked in two goals apiece.
Adding single goals was Jacob Gonzalez and Sebastion Juarez.
Assist leaders for the Tribe were Roberto Munoz and Jonathan Frias with two each.
Nathan Ramirez, Chris Cardenas and Karol Cardenas pitched in an assist apiece for the winners.
Defensive standouts for Jacksonville included Zach Zimmerhanzel, Yair Balderas, Dylan Roberts and Juan Cedillo.
Davy Smith and Axel Zamora earned the combined clean sheet for the Indians.
