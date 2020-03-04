Tribe Soccer breezes past Mavericks, 4-1

MARSHALL — Jaylon Freeney scored two goals and Jovanny Garcia collected a pair of assists to help send Jacksonville to a 4-1 win over Marshall on Tuesday evening.
The District 16-5A match was played at Maverick Stadium.
Jose Garcia and Martin Escareño also powered the ball into the net for Jacksonville.
Lizandro Escareño and Freeney added assists for the winning squad.
Jacksonville's defensive line gave a good account. That group consisted of Peyton Robinson, Ricardo Moreira, Dylan Guerrero and Alvin Vazquez, according to Jacksonville head boy's soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo.
Jacksonville (16-5-1, 8-2) returns home for a 7 p.m. match against Nacogdoches on Friday night, which will be Jacksonville Independent School District Appreciation Night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
