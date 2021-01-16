Tribe Soccer defeats Bulldogs to move to 5-0-1

LONGVIEW — Jacksonville garnered its second win of the season over Chapel Hill's Bulldogs on a windy Friday afternoon in Longview, as the Tribe handed Chapel Hill a 2-1 loss.
Jacksonville improved to 5-0-1 for the season and 2-0 in the (Longview) Lobo Invitational, which wraps up on Saturday with the Tribe playing New Summerfield at 9:30 a.m.
Brayden Diaz and Adrian Rangel did the scoring honors for the Tribe, with Nathan Ramirez and Jose Solano earning assists.
Axel Zamora was the winning keeper for Jacksonville.
Defensive standouts for the Tribe included Ilian Mena, Joel Mendiola, Ricardo Moreira, Dylan Guerrero, Eric Ruiz and Dylan Roberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.