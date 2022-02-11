Tribe Soccer defeats Nacogdoches on PKs

Jacksonville downed Nacogdoches 4-2 on penalty kicks in what was a high-spirited and very physical District 16-5A contest that was played at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
The Dragons tied the match, 1-1, in stoppage time to force the shoot out.
Jacksonville (9-4-1, 2-1) had led 1-0 every since the 30:54 mark of the first half, following a goal by Juan Lopez.
Lopez scored on a header from about 7 yards out, straight away.
That is where things stood until the Dragons (7-5-3, 0-0-3) got the equalizer in the bonus round.
The two teams combined for 26 penalties and at least eight cards, with at least three of those being red cards.
Juan Cedillo of Jacksonville shot first during the shootout and made his shot to put the pressure on the Dragons from the start.
After Jacksonville goal keeper Davy Smith came up with a stop on a shot by the Dragon keeper, Rene Reyes, the two exchanged words, with Smith picking up a red card after making a vulgar hand gesture toward Reyes.
Axel Zamora then took over for Smith in goal.
Reyes stopped Dylan Guerreo's shot and the Dragons' Ivan Acosta got the ball past Zamora to tie things up in the ensuing round.
Jacksonville's next shooter was Eric Ruiz, who promptly gave the home team a 3-2 advantage.
Zamora then made a nice save on a shot by Christian Delgado.
The Tribe moved ahead 3-1 on a score by Armando Lara, who was Jacksonville's fourth shooter.
Nacogdoches pulled to within one point after Orlando Lopez booted the ball past Zamora.
In the fifth and final round, the Tribe's Lopez drilled a shot into the net, giving the Indians the 4-2 win on PKs.
The teams had a bit of dust up as they were exiting the field, but clam was quickly restored after coaches and the game administrator ans stadium officials reacted swiftly to separate the two groups; although at least on red card was issued following the end of the match. It was unclear as to who was carded at that point.
The Dragons had nine shots on goal compared to Jacksonville's five.
Smith saved seven shots, including five in the second half.
Jacksonville will be on the road on Tuesday when the Tribe travel to Huntsville.
