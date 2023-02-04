Tribe Soccer earns a 5-1 victory over Hudson

HUDSON - Jacksonville Tribe Soccer traveled down to Angelina County on Friday night where the Blue and White hammered the Hornets, 5-1, in a District 16-4A match.
Jacksonville is 9-2-2 on the year and is 3-0 in conference play. The Tribe and Palestine are currently tied for first place in district.
Hudson tumbled to 5-5-0 and 2-1 with the loss.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday Jacksonville will return to The Historic Tomato Bowl to entertain Crockett (2-3-2, 1-1).
