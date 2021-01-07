Tribe Soccer opens season with 1-0 win over Chapel Hill

Jacksonville head boy's soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said that he wanted to give Chapel Hill a different look, so he brought Brayden Diaz in off the bench to give his team a lift on offense.
Diaz collected a rebound in front of the goal and was able to get it past the Chapel Hill keeper from about 7 yards out with 6:42 left in the match, which gave the Tribe a 1-0 win over the Bulldogs.
The victory came on the opening day of the Jacksonville Showcase, which runs through Saturday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
“Brayden (Diaz) is faster and more athletic than the player that he replaced, who is more accomplished technically,” Jaramillo explained. “I wanted to switch things up and see if that could make a difference for us against their defense.”
Jaramillo made the same switch late in the first half, with Diaz nearly punching the ball in then.
Freshman goal keeper Dylan Smith made his first varsity start for the Tribe. He played 47 minutes and made five saves.
Carlos Guerrero played between the pipes for the final 13 minutes, with the duo combining for a clean sheet.
“I was pleased with the way Dylan (Smith) played,” Jaramillo said. “That first varsity match is always tough, especially for a goal keeper, who is like the quarterback out there.”
Jacksonville (1-0) out shot the Bulldogs (0-1), 20-13, with the Tribe having 15 shots on goal compared to Chapel Hill's nine.
The Bulldogs (0-1) amassed nine goalie saves to Jacksonville's seven.
Jacksonville led in corner kicks, 6-3, with four of those coming in the second half.
“All-in-all, I think we are still trying to figure some things out offensively,” Jaramillo said. “Defensively, we were strong today. I think that will be the strength of this team.”
Jacksonville is scheduled to play Mabank at 12:30 p.m. Friday and Lindale at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
