Tribe Soccer opens season with 5-0 win over Kaufman

Jacksonville launched its new season by claiming a decisive victory over Kaufman in the Jacksonville Showcase on Thursday morning at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The final score was 5-0.
The Tribe will face Marshall at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Five different Jacksonville players scored a goal in the Tribe's triumph. That group included Armando Lara, Alvaro De La Luz, Chris Cardenas, Juan Lopez and Roberto Muñoz.
Supplying assists for the Tribe were Armando Lara, Kevin Nava, Jonathan Frias, Nathan Ramirez and David Maldonado.
Davy Smith picked up the clean sheet in goal for the Tribe.
Jacksonville head coach Rudy Jaramillo said that he was pleased with the play of his defense, particularly the efforts of Dylan Guerrero, Yair Balderas, Juan Cedillo and Zach Zimmerhanzel.
The Jacksonville Showcase runs through Saturday.
