Tribe Soccer posts 3-2 win over Henderson
Jacksonville defeated Henderson, 3-2, on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl in what was the Tribe's first scrimmage of the season.

Kevin Nava, Chris Cardenas and Dylen Roberts scored goals for the Tribe.

Picking up assists were Nathan Ramirez and Juan Lopez.

Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo acknowledged solid defensive play by Dylan Guerrero, Yair Balderas, Jonathan Frias and Roberts.

Davy Smith tended goal in the first half for the Tribe and did not allow a goal. Axel Zamora handled the goal keeping chores in the second half.

On Dec. 28 the Tribe will travel to Sulphur Springs for their next pre-season exhibition. The varsity match will get under way at 4:30 p.m.

