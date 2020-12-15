Tribe Soccer Preview: Jacksonville returns a wealth of talented players

With eight starters returning from last season, which was cut short due to COVID-19, and three veterans who all received quality minutes, there will be many familiar faces for Jacksonville Tribe soccer in the 2021 season.
“We return eight starters from last year and three more kids who started in several games last year and that received significant playing time,” Jacksonville head boy's soccer coach, Rudy Jaramillo said.
The eight starters that are returning are Joel Mendiola, Jose Solano, Ilian Mena, Peyton Robinson, Martin Escareno, Lizandro Escareno, Brayden Diaz and Darehy Modesto.
“(This group) was a part of the team that made the regional final in 2019,” Jaramillo said.
Ricardo Moreira, Oscar Servin and Dylan Guerrero are the trio of Tribesmen that are coming back after playing extensively last season.
Jaramillo said he feels one of the strengths of this season's club is the fact that Jacksonville will not be relying on two or three players to do the heavy lifting; instead the Tribe be counting on a collective team effort in each game.
The Tribe will be in Distinct 16-5A for the next two school terms.
Other rivals in the circuit include Huntsville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Tyler High and Whitehouse.
“We dropped the bottom teams and kept the top-five teams, plus added a district contender in Huntsville,” Jaramillo said. “I see the district race going down to the final week. I don't see things being decided early in this district.”
District 16 will match up with District 15 in the bi-district round. That league includes the remainder of the East Texas 5A teams that are generally scattered around I-20 and I-30, respectively.
Jacksonville will open the regular season by taking on Chapel Hill at noon on Jan. 7, 2021 in a home tournament that will be played at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
District play is scheduled to start on Feb. 5 when Lufkin makes its annual appearance in Jacksonville.
NOTE: The Tribe will host Pine Tree at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tomato Bowl in a scrimmage. Another home dress rehersal is slated for Dec. 31 when Palestine comes to town.
