TYLER - For the first time since 2019 the Jacksonville High School Tribe soccer team has qualified for the regional tournament.
The Tribe punched its ticket on Friday night before a crowd estimated to number 2,000 at Christus TMF Rose Stadium where Jacksonville beat Lindale 3-1 in a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal fray.
Jacksonville (21-3-2) moves on to face Gainesville (18-4-2) on Friday, April 7 (time to be announced) in a regional semi-final match at Rose Stadium in Tyler.
"It feels amazing to be able to go to the regional tournament in my freshman season", Jacob Gonzalez said. "Lindale is a pretty tough team, but we (Jacksonville) do everything as a family and we had a lot of our fans - our family - to come out to Tyler (Friday night) and that really helped us out."
Gainesville clipped Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, 1-0, in its regional semi-final affair on Friday.
The key to victory for Jacksonville was its ability to create far more scoring chances than the Eagles were able to come up with. Jacksonville had 15 shots on goal to the Eagles' three.
Lindale, who ends the season with a 19-6-2 record, made a big move just 60 ticks into the second half when an Eagle was able to drive the ball past Jacksonville keeper Davy Smith from the left side near the top of the 18-box, which tied the score, 1-1, at that point.
The Tribe got on the board first with about 78 seconds left in the opening half. That's when Jonathan Frias scored from about 22 yards out, straight away. Frias' goal was the only score of the first half.
Freshman Jacob Gonzalez accounted for what turned out to be the game winning goal. Frias took control of a deflection and scored a mid range gem with 25:10 left in the match, which increased the Tribe's lead to 2-1.
"It's like our coach (Rudy Jaramillo) says, 'we attack as 11 and we defend as 11,' and after Lindale scored, that is what we had to focus on," Gonzalez said.
Armando Lara earned the assist on the play.
With 23:12 left in the contest Christian Juarez booted the ball into the net from short range, accounting for the final goal of the evening.
Smith came up with two saves and was the winning keeper.
"We had to overcome some injuries (Friday night)," Jaramillo said. "I feel the difference was that our boys really wanted this win badly. They went out and did what we asked them to do and we got the results that we wanted."
Jaramillo said that the victory over Lindale was a product of his team playing as one.
"We had a lot more scoring opportunities then (Lindale) did," Jaramillo said. "It wasn't just one or two kids carrying the rest of them; everyone did whatever was necessary for us to be able to come out with the win. When you get this deep into the playoffs you can't rely on just one or two people to get the job done."
