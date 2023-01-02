Tribe Soccer ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Region 2

The Jacksonville High School boy's soccer team is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Region 2, according to a poll by Lethal Enforcer's Texas High School Soccer, which was released on Monday.
Head coach Rudy Jaramillo's crew are 1-0 on the year, having breezed past Lindale, 5-1.
Stacking up behind the Indians in the ranking were: Celina, Kilgore, Palestine and Dallas Faith Family.
North Dallas checked in at No. 6, followed by Sulphur Springs, Sunnyvale, Nevada Community and Lindale.
Jacksonville will take part in the Forney Tournament (Thur.-Fri.).
