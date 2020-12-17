Tribe Soccer Report: JHS blanks Pine Tree in home scrimmage

In Tuesday scrimmage action from the Historic Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville handed Pine Tree a 3-0 defeat.
Scoring goals for head coach Rudy Armadillo’s Tribe were Dylan Guerrero, Roberto Munoz and Brayden Diaz.
Earning assists for Jacksonville were Joel Mendiola, Lizandro Escareño and Nathan Ramirez.
Recording a clean sheet in goal for the Tribe was Davy Smith and Carlos Guerrero.
Jaramillo cited the stellar defensive play by Ricardo Moreira, Ilian Mena, Oscar Servin and Peyton Robinson.
In the junior varsity match, Jacksonville prevailed, 3-0.
