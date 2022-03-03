Tribe Soccer Senior Night scheduled for Friday

Jacksonville Tribe Soccer will be recognizing its seniors on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl, prior to the team taking on Huntsville at 6:30 p.m.
The Tribe (11-6-2,4-3-1) will be attempting to bounce back from losing on penalty kicks on Tuesday evening at Nacogdoches (11-5-4, 4-1-3).
The match was tied, 2-2, at the end of regulation.
Jacksonville's goals were scored by Armando Lara and Kevin Nava.
Nava also assisted on Lara's goal.
Hunstville is in last place in the conference standings and has been eliminated from playoff consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.