Tribe Soccer shellacs Carthage, 8-0

Sparked by three players scoring two goals apiece, Jacksonville made short work of Carthage, winning 8-0 at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Tuesday evening.
Scoring twice for Jacksonville (4-2) were Roberto Muñoz, Armando Lara and Juan Lopez.
Chris Cardenas and Kevin Nava added single goals for the Tribe.
Nathan Ramirez collected three assists for the Tribe, with Jonathan Frias getting two assists.
David Maldonado and Yair Balderas has one assist apiece.
Davy Smith and Axel Zamora saw time between the pipes and earned the clean sheet win.
The top defensive players for the Tribe were Muñoz, Dylan Guerrero, Juan Cedillo and Zach Zimmerhanzel.
Jacksonville (5-2) will be playing in the Lufkin Tournament (Thursday-Saturday). The Tribe's first match will be held on Thursday morning and will be against Marshall (2-5). Jacksonville defeated Marshall, 4-1, in the Jacksonville Showcase earlier this month.
