Tribe Soccer, Smith blank Whitehouse, 2-0

Jacksonville posted its first district win by shutting out league-leading Whitehouse, 2-0, on Friday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Jacksonville keeper Davy Smith earned a clean sheet for his efforts.
Tribe head coach Rudy Jaramillo also noted the stellar play from his defensive corp: Peyton Robinson, Joel Mendiola, Oscar Servin, Dylan Guerrero and Ilian Mena.
The Tribe's goals were scored by Eric Ruiz and Dylan Guerrero. Assisting on the scores were Mendiola and Juan Lopez.
Jacksonville (7-5-2, 1-4-1) will visit Tyler High at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Whitehouse is now 4-2 in conference play.
