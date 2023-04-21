Tribe Soccer standouts voted onto All 16-4A unit, including 4 superlative award winners

Karol Cardenas of Jacksonville has been named as the District 16-4A Utility Player of the Year, after a vote of the league's head coaches. The Tribe had a total of four superlative award winners, which included Rudy Jaramillo being named as Coach of the Year.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Editor's Note: All superlative award winners will be pictured in Saturday's print edition of the Progress.

Jacksonville's Dylen Roberts, Chris Cardenas and Karol Cardenas have garnered superlative accolades on the All-16-4A boys soccer team.

In addition Tribe head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo was voted by his peers as the league's Coach of the Year.

Jaramillo lead Jacksonville to a Co-District 16-4A championship. The Indians went on to finish as the Region II runner-up, in what was a history-making campaign for the Jacksonville boys.

Roberts, a senior, was named as the Defender of the Year.

Chris Cardenas, a junior, was picked as Midfielder of the Year, while his brother Karol, a freshman midfielder, earned Utility Player of the Year lauds.

Jacksonville Indians elected to the first team included Jonathan Frias (Jr., midfielder), Davy Smith (Jr. goalkeeper), Nathan Ramirez (Sr., midfielder) and Roberto Munoz (Sr., midfielder).

Yair Balderas (Jr., defender), Armando Lara (Soph., forward) and Gabino Galvan (Jr., defender) were included on the district's second team.

Honorable mention honors went to Sebastian Juarez (Soph.), Jordan Cabrera (Jr.) and Jacob Gonzalez (Fr.).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you