Editor's Note: All superlative award winners will be pictured in Saturday's print edition of the Progress.
Jacksonville's Dylen Roberts, Chris Cardenas and Karol Cardenas have garnered superlative accolades on the All-16-4A boys soccer team.
In addition Tribe head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo was voted by his peers as the league's Coach of the Year.
Jaramillo lead Jacksonville to a Co-District 16-4A championship. The Indians went on to finish as the Region II runner-up, in what was a history-making campaign for the Jacksonville boys.
Roberts, a senior, was named as the Defender of the Year.
Chris Cardenas, a junior, was picked as Midfielder of the Year, while his brother Karol, a freshman midfielder, earned Utility Player of the Year lauds.
Jacksonville Indians elected to the first team included Jonathan Frias (Jr., midfielder), Davy Smith (Jr. goalkeeper), Nathan Ramirez (Sr., midfielder) and Roberto Munoz (Sr., midfielder).
Yair Balderas (Jr., defender), Armando Lara (Soph., forward) and Gabino Galvan (Jr., defender) were included on the district's second team.
Honorable mention honors went to Sebastian Juarez (Soph.), Jordan Cabrera (Jr.) and Jacob Gonzalez (Fr.).
