Tribe Soccer stops Lufkin 1-0 on a goal from Cardenas

Chris Cardenas (10) of Jacksonville is pictured during a match last week. On Friday he scored Jacksonville's only goal in a 1-0 win over Lufkin at the Tomato bowl. Pictured rear is David Maldonado (3), one of the Tribe's top defenders.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville nipped Lufkin, 1-0, in a District 16-5A match that was

played at the Historic Tomato Bowl in downtown Jacksonville on Friday

evening.

Chris Cardenas scored what turned out to be the only goal of the contest

for the Tribe.

Davy Smith handled the goal keeping duties for the Tribe and pick up a

clean sheet victory.

Jacksonville head soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo also credited several of

the Tribe defenders as having a major role in producing the shutout.

Defenders Juan Cedillo, Davis Maldonado, Zach Zimmerhanzel and Dylan

Roberts were lauded for their play in the win against the Panthers

(9-5-4, 2-3).

Jacksonville, who moved to 10-4-2, 3-1-1 in league play, is currently in

second place in the district standings, training only Whitehouse.

Jacksonville will host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lufkin currently is in fourth place.

