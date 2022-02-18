Tribe Soccer stops Lufkin 1-0 on a goal from Cardenas

Jacksonville nipped Lufkin, 1-0, in a District 16-5A match that was
played at the Historic Tomato Bowl in downtown Jacksonville on Friday
evening.
Chris Cardenas scored what turned out to be the only goal of the contest
for the Tribe.
Davy Smith handled the goal keeping duties for the Tribe and pick up a
clean sheet victory.
Jacksonville head soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo also credited several of
the Tribe defenders as having a major role in producing the shutout.
Defenders Juan Cedillo, Davis Maldonado, Zach Zimmerhanzel and Dylan
Roberts were lauded for their play in the win against the Panthers
(9-5-4, 2-3).
Jacksonville, who moved to 10-4-2, 3-1-1 in league play, is currently in
second place in the district standings, training only Whitehouse.
Jacksonville will host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lufkin currently is in fourth place.
