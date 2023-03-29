Tribe Soccer to battle Lindale at Rose Stadium in regional QF

Dylen Roberts (12) of Jacksonville scored a goal in his team's 3-0 win over Paris on Tuesday night. The win advanced the Tribe to a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal date with Lindale. That match is set to get under way at 6 p.m. on Friday at Christus TMF Rose Stadium in Tyler.

Tyler's Christus TMF Rose Stadium will be the location for a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal that will pit Jacksonville's Tribe against the Eagles from Lindale.

The match will get under way at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Tribe (20-3-2) blanked Paris, 3-0, in Area play on Tuesday.

Lindale (19-5-2) edged Center, 3-2, in its Area test.

The Eagles will come into play on Friday having won its last 16-straight matches.

Jacksonville has also been playing extremely well and has posted victories in 16 of its last 17 contests.

On a side note, both Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo and Lindale mentor Jason Lawless are Jacksonville High School graduates.

