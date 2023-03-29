Tribe Soccer to battle Lindale at Rose Stadium in regional QF

Tyler's Christus TMF Rose Stadium will be the location for a Class 4A, Region II Quarterfinal that will pit Jacksonville's Tribe against the Eagles from Lindale.
The match will get under way at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.
The Tribe (20-3-2) blanked Paris, 3-0, in Area play on Tuesday.
Lindale (19-5-2) edged Center, 3-2, in its Area test.
The Eagles will come into play on Friday having won its last 16-straight matches.
Jacksonville has also been playing extremely well and has posted victories in 16 of its last 17 contests.
On a side note, both Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo and Lindale mentor Jason Lawless are Jacksonville High School graduates.
