Tribe Soccer to open district against a formidable Madisonville outfit

Jacksonville Tribe Soccer is scheduled to open District 16-4A play at 6:30 p.m. Friday night by entertaining Madisonville.
The Tribe will carry a 6-2-2 record into the fray, while the Mustangs are 6-6-1.
Don't let Madisonville's record trick you in to believing the Mustangs are not a good soccer team.
The Mustangs have played several Class 5A and 6A teams in non-district, and while not winning all of those matches, the Mustangs have held their own against "the big boys."
A fine example of this, is a recent 2-1 loss to Class 6-A Bryan, who just happens to be 10-0.
One statistic that stands out when looking at Madisonville's season thus far is the fact that the Mustangs are allowing just .77 points per match. On the flip side the Tribe has been giving up two goals an outing on average this year, while also playing several Class 5A foes.
Jacksonville last played a week ago when the Tribe shutout Whitehouse, 2-0, in the home opener.
Despite having three players out nursing injuries, Jacksonville put together solid play offensively, defensively and in goal to sew up the victory over Whitehouse.
Coming into conference play, only Palestine has a better record than the Tribe. Palestine is 12-0-1.
Four of the circuit's eight team are playing .500 soccer, or better, at this point.
