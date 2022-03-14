Tribe Soccer waiting on Whitehouse to conclude regular season to learn playoff seeding

Although the Jacksonville High School boys soccer team's playoff path is a bit uncertain at this time, one thing is clear, the Tribe will either be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed out of District 16-5A.
With all of its regular season matches in the books, Jacksonville has 21 points.
Whitehouse, who closes its regular season on Tuesday by playing Nacogdoches, has 18 points. A Wildcat victory in regular time would give the Wildcats three additional points, which would lead to Jacksonville and Whitehouse being tied for first place.
Any outcome other than a Whitehouse win in regular time, would result in Jacksonville going in as the top seed and Whitehouse the second seed.
Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said that he would have to refer to the district's minutes to see what the first tie breaker is, should his club and Whitehouse finish tied in points.
In its last regular season match on Friday, the Tribe downed Lufkin on penalty kicks after the match was tied, 0-0, at the end of 80:00 of play.
Regardless of where they finish, both Jacksonville and Whitehouse will be hosting teams from District
15-5A early next week when bi-district play opens.
Jacksonville will most likely be hosting either Sulphur Springs or Hallsville in the first round. Those two schools will end their regular season on Tuesday by taking on each other in Sulphur Springs.
