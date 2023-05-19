Tribe Soccer's Juan Cedillo signs with Wiley College

This week has ended with a bang for Juan Cedillo and his family.
On Thursday afternoon, the day before he is scheduled to walk down the aisle at the Jacksonville graduation ceremony, Cedillo signed a National Letter of Intent to attend and join the Wiley College (Marshall, Texas) soccer team.
Cedillo's signing ceremony took place inside the Jacksonville High School Commons and was witnessed by a large group of family, friends, school officials and most of the history-making Tribe Soccer team.
"I am super proud of what (Cedillo) has been able to accomplish here," Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said. "And, I am looking forward to seeing all that he will be accomplishing at Wiley College."
Cedillo, the son of Juan and Vanessa Cedillo, is a defender and was a two-year starter for the Indians. He was a key player on back-to-back district championship teams in 2022 and 2023.
Wiley head soccer coach Rafael Gonzalez, who is from Jacksonville, was on hand for the signing.
"It is important to me to continue to give people from Jacksonville the opportunity that I was once given," Gonzalez said. "I watched (Cedillo) play in several games last season and he was one of the kids that I was interested in. I know his dad and I know what a hard worker he is."
Gonzalez also congratulated the Indians and their coaches on their fine season, one in which they finished as the regional runner-up for the first time in school history.
Cedillo will join another former Tribesmen, Kevin Nava, who is also a member of the Wiley College soccer team.
Though soft spoken, Cedillo clearly conveyed what the day meant to him.
"I am surprised that I was able to get this opportunity and to receive a good scholarship offer," he said. "I want to work hard and play well so that the people in Jacksonville will be proud of me."
Cedillo also thanked his mom and dad for their support through the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.