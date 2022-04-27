Tribe Soccer's Kevin Nava signs with Wiley College

In the words of his high school coach, Rudy Jaramillo, Kevin Nava epitomizes “hard work and dedication.”
Nava's efforts paid off in a big way on Wednesday afternoon when the Jacksonville High School standout inked a soccer scholarship with Wiley College (NAIA, Division I) in Marshall.
Jaramillo explained to those in attendance at the signing ceremony held inside the Jacksonville Commons, including Jacksonville's new athletic director/head football coach Jason Holman, that Nava only played in a handful of matches his junior season and was more known for excelling in cross country than in soccer.
From that point until the end of his senior season earlier this spring, Nava came on like gangbusters and was voted as the District 16-5A Offensive Most Valuable Player following the regular season.
“Kevin really elevated his game from his junior year to his senior season,” Jaramillo said. “He did this by grinding it out and working hard every day.
“He played at a level that helped our team defeat some of the top teams in the region, and win a district championship.”
Nava indicated that going into the 2022 season he was mainly focused on having a senior year to remember and be proud of and wanted to be in the best position to accomplish that.
“All the hard work and long hours spent in getting better was so that I could have a great senior season,” Nava said. “In every practice I wanted to give it my best, since it would be my final (high school) season.”
Nava was signed by Wiley's new head men's and women's soccer coach, Rafael Gonzalez, who is from Jacksonville. Gonzalez came to Wiley after serving in the same capacity at Ranger College (NJCAA) in Ranger, Texas.
“It is always nice to be able to sign kids from the area,” Gonzalez said. “I have always said that there is a lot of (soccer) talent (here in Jacksonville). I'm happy to have a part in giving some of these kids an opportunity to get an education and see them graduate with a bachelor's degree, play soccer at the next level and to make their parent's proud.”
Nava said that he was excited to have received an opportunity to attend and to be a part of the Wildcat soccer team.
“I had a great visit, and with the new fields and locker room and such that they have, it really hyped me up,” he said. “I'm really excited and I am ready to get started.”
Wiley is resurrecting its soccer programs and will play as a club team this fall while Gonzalez continues to fill the roster for the school's competitive teams, which will take to the pitch in Fall 2023.
